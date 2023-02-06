Territorial Bancorp Inc. (TBNK) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 8th

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th.

Territorial Bancorp has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years. Territorial Bancorp has a payout ratio of 73.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Territorial Bancorp to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.6%.

Territorial Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

TBNK opened at $24.89 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.70 and its 200-day moving average is $21.65. The company has a market cap of $226.75 million, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.55. Territorial Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.93 and a 1-year high of $25.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBNK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.05). Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $14.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.86 million. Equities research analysts predict that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 3.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 402,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after acquiring an additional 14,549 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC increased its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 42.9% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 39,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 11,949 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 28.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 26,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Compass Point lowered their price target on Territorial Bancorp to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

See Also

