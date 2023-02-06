Absolute Software Corp. (TSE:ABS) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Absolute Software Corp. (TSE:ABS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th.

Absolute Software (TSE:ABS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$69.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$70.33 million.

