Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 8th

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.0242 per share on Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Sirius XM has raised its dividend payment by an average of 90.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Sirius XM has a dividend payout ratio of 28.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sirius XM to earn $0.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

Sirius XM Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of SIRI opened at $5.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.14. Sirius XM has a 12-month low of $5.21 and a 12-month high of $6.88.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 35.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kristina Salen sold 44,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $288,568.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,039.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 20.7% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Sirius XM by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 133,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Sirius XM by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 84,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,050,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. 10.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SIRI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $6.00 to $5.40 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.39.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is an audio entertainment company, which offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

