Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (CBAN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 8th

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Colony Bankcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Colony Bankcorp has increased its dividend by an average of 12.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Colony Bankcorp has a payout ratio of 32.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Colony Bankcorp stock opened at $13.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Colony Bankcorp has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $235.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.55.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson downgraded Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

In other news, EVP Kimberly C. Dockery acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $53,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,452.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBAN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 172.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 27.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Colony Bankcorp by 5,594.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Colony Bankcorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division, Mortgage Division, and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services including commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

