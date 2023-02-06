Northeast Bank (NBN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on February 23rd

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th.
Northeast Bank has a payout ratio of 0.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Northeast Bank Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NBN opened at $47.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.90 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.45. Northeast Bank has a fifty-two week low of $33.09 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northeast Bank
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Northeast Bank from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northeast Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.
Northeast Bank Company Profile
Northeast Bank (Maine) engages in offering personal and business banking services. The company provides commercial loans nationally secured by all types of real estate, equipment or other business assets, including government guaranteed loans. It also provides a full range of business banking services, from banking accounts to financing options to cash management.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Northeast Bank (NBN)
- What do Mastercard Earnings Indicate About Consumer Spending?
- Is Electronic Arts Setting the Bar Too Low?
- International Paper Stock is Printing Profits Again
- Spotify’s Traffic, Not Earnings is Driving the Stock Higher
- Is C3.ai Artificial Intelligence Product Suite a Gamechanger?
Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.