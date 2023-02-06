Northeast Bank (NBN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on February 23rd

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th.

Northeast Bank has a payout ratio of 0.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Northeast Bank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NBN opened at $47.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.90 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.45. Northeast Bank has a fifty-two week low of $33.09 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northeast Bank

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 197.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 54,159 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 249.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 42,832 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Northeast Bank by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 23,097 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Northeast Bank in the first quarter valued at about $438,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Northeast Bank by 29.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 9,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Northeast Bank from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northeast Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Northeast Bank Company Profile

Northeast Bank (Maine) engages in offering personal and business banking services. The company provides commercial loans nationally secured by all types of real estate, equipment or other business assets, including government guaranteed loans. It also provides a full range of business banking services, from banking accounts to financing options to cash management.

Featured Stories

