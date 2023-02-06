Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 on February 23rd

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.79 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th.

Paychex has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Paychex has a dividend payout ratio of 69.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Paychex to earn $4.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.0%.

Paychex Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $118.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Paychex has a 1 year low of $105.66 and a 1 year high of $141.92. The company has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paychex

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 48.2% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 26.2% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 65.1% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 6.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on Paychex to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.08.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Articles

