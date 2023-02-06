Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.303 per share on Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.
Metro Price Performance
Shares of MRU opened at C$70.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$75.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$72.66. Metro has a twelve month low of C$65.30 and a twelve month high of C$78.90.
Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.27 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Metro will post 4.4400003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Metro
Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries.
