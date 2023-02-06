Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.303 per share on Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Shares of MRU opened at C$70.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$75.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$72.66. Metro has a twelve month low of C$65.30 and a twelve month high of C$78.90.

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.27 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Metro will post 4.4400003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Metro from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Metro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Metro from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Metro from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Metro from C$71.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$76.67.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries.

