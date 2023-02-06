FS Bancorp, Inc. (FSBW) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 8th

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This is a boost from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

FS Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 40.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. FS Bancorp has a payout ratio of 21.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect FS Bancorp to earn $5.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

Shares of FSBW stock opened at $37.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $286.13 million, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.12. FS Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.80 and a 12 month high of $37.26.

In related news, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 2,468 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $77,692.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,758.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in FS Bancorp by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in FS Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 188.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. 53.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on FS Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

