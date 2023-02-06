IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 2,052 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 77,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,540,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management boosted its stake in Dollar General by 0.3% in the third quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 17.7% in the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 23,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and issued a $242.00 price target (down previously from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.93.

NYSE DG opened at $228.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.23. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $262.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $241.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.95.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.22). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 38.43%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.38%.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

