IFP Advisors Inc Has $2.33 Million Position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Rating) by 17,079.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,847 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 3.28% of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 134.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $551,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,387,000.

Get VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CSF opened at $57.17 on Monday. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $53.58 and a twelve month high of $61.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.97.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

About VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.281 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%.

(Get Rating)

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.