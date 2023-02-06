IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 67.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,336 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4,572.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,325,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,826 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,022,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 69.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,455,000 after purchasing an additional 194,195 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,937,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 724,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,825,000 after buying an additional 115,872 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $113.51 on Monday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.82.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.