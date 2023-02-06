Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BCS Wealth Management increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 16,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $57.05 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.86 and its 200-day moving average is $53.60. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $47.50 and a 12 month high of $59.78.

