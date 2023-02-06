IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 968 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Estate Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $157.24 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.33 and a 52 week high of $160.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.30.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

