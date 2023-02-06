IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $42,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of ADP opened at $225.31 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.26 and a 1 year high of $274.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,415,226.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,415,226.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $9,071,056.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,732,820.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,350 shares of company stock worth $25,301,670 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.50.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

