Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,182 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBY. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,292 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 12.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,121,155 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $71,014,000 after purchasing an additional 128,120 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,744,729 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $244,119,000 after buying an additional 72,608 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 6.5% in the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 18,879 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BBY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Best Buy to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Best Buy from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $90.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.06. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $112.96.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 57.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 12th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.69%.

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $29,998,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 590,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,356,727.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $199,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,971.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $29,998,234.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 590,148 shares in the company, valued at $48,356,727.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

