Metis Global Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 46.0% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 27.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 83.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Shares of SPG opened at $129.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.58. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $149.80. The stock has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.51.

(Get Rating)

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.