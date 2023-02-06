IFP Advisors Inc Has $2.12 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,598 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 118.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,665,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,000 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,943,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,031,000 after buying an additional 1,143,396 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at about $81,656,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 201.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 788,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,138,000 after acquiring an additional 527,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,968,000 after acquiring an additional 295,418 shares in the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

ACWI opened at $91.86 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.56 and its 200-day moving average is $85.85. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $75.71 and a 1-year high of $103.27.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.676 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

