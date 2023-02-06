IFP Advisors Inc Sells 187 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.06% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 29.2% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000.

SOXX stock opened at $426.09 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $376.16 and its 200 day moving average is $367.04. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $287.82 and a 52 week high of $507.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $1.062 per share. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

