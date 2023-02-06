Metis Global Partners LLC Has $472,000 Stock Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Metis Global Partners LLC reduced its stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,371 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 379.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,451,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478,640 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 1,181.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,763,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391,424 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 17,843.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,678,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658,446 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the first quarter worth about $42,801,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,908,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348,855 shares during the last quarter. 38.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:CNHI opened at $16.11 on Monday. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 6.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.53 and its 200-day moving average is $14.08. The firm has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNHI. Berenberg Bank began coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CNH Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.51.

About CNH Industrial

(Get Rating)

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.