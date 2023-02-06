Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 2,353 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Metis Global Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,353 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TECK. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $14,136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 10.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 4.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Price Performance

NYSE:TECK opened at $42.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.71. Teck Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $24.72 and a 52 week high of $45.90. The company has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0939 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 5.63%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Teck Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

