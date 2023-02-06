Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 841 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 369.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,025,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,884 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth $73,962,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,647,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,002,000 after buying an additional 943,870 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 264.6% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,602,000 after acquiring an additional 769,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Equity Residential by 38.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,341,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,105,000 after acquiring an additional 652,761 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EQR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. BTIG Research cut shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.56.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $64.73 on Monday. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $57.38 and a 12 month high of $94.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 82.24%.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $2,510,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

