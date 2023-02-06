The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Holdings Raised by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PGR. Markel Corp lifted its stake in Progressive by 4.1% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,578,000 after acquiring an additional 29,750 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 0.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $126,015.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,041 shares in the company, valued at $4,070,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,504,728.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,290,751.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $126,015.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,070,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,489 shares of company stock valued at $5,769,358 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Progressive Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PGR. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Progressive to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.71.

NYSE:PGR opened at $136.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.48. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $100.81 and a 1 year high of $139.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.00 and a 200-day moving average of $125.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Featured Articles

