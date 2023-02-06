First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Get Rating) by 145.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,735 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000.

Get First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of FSMB opened at $19.98 on Monday. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $20.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.77.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.