IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,403 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 872.3% in the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 37,599 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 33,732 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,680 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 92,161 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $10,297,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on EOG shares. StockNews.com began coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna increased their target price on EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.14.

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:EOG opened at $124.62 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.63. The company has a market cap of $73.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.16 and a 12 month high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. Research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,183,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

