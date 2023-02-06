Metis Global Partners LLC Has $468,000 Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,691 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in VeriSign by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in VeriSign by 10.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the first quarter valued at $767,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on VeriSign in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $216.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VeriSign in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $217.73 on Monday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.25 and a 12-month high of $228.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $206.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.83. The company has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.97.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $122,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,171,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $418,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 678,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,896,562.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $122,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at $8,171,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,065 shares of company stock worth $13,480,806 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

