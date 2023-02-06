IFP Advisors Inc Increases Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,303 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSIE. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 180.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4,526.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $75,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:GSIE opened at $31.07 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.20. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.21 and a 12 month high of $34.65.

