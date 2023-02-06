Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 613 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth $150,000. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at $2,092,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,092,000 after buying an additional 11,675 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $175,099,000 after purchasing an additional 60,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 47.1% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of TROW opened at $125.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.28. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $157.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TROW. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.30.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,489,623.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.