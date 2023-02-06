Metis Global Partners LLC Has $535,000 Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Metis Global Partners LLC lowered its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in A. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at $61,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 27.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 571 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $1,003,987.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,144,078.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $1,003,987.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,896 shares in the company, valued at $40,144,078.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 128,726 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.73, for a total value of $20,046,499.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,597,409.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,664 shares of company stock worth $30,814,048 in the last ninety days.

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE A opened at $154.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.30. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.52 and a 52 week high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 30.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, January 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on A. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.36.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Further Reading

