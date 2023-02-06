Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 5,663 Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Metis Global Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,663 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 29,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 487.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the second quarter worth about $471,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 83.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 264,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,196,000 after buying an additional 120,840 shares in the last quarter. 60.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Australia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:EWA opened at $24.53 on Monday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 52 week low of $19.19 and a 52 week high of $27.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.20.

About iShares MSCI Australia ETF

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.