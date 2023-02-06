Metis Global Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth $209,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 23,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 12,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.33.

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 1.2 %

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Shares of EXR stock opened at $163.13 on Monday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.97 and a 1 year high of $222.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.08%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

