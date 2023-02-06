IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 1,190 Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. IMC Chicago LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 23.0% during the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 442,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 82,729 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 111.8% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 554,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,269,000 after buying an additional 292,854 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

SOXL opened at $16.93 on Monday. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $52.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.96.

Featured Stories

