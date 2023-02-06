Metis Global Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 242.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,756,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,273,164,000 after acquiring an additional 126,348 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 5.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,223,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,864,572,000 after purchasing an additional 629,428 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 152.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,150,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,941,000 after buying an additional 3,111,850 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,048,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,417,000 after buying an additional 90,590 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 222.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 1,729,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,037,000 after buying an additional 1,193,529 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $137,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,558,692.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $883,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at $7,940,985. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $137,424.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,558,692.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,784. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nasdaq Stock Down 0.0 %

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $73.33 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.88.

Nasdaq stock opened at $60.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.34. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.77 and a twelve month high of $69.22.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 35.50%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.