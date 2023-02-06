Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 829 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Metis Global Partners LLC cut its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at $437,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 72.1% in the third quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,852,000 after purchasing an additional 35,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$165.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.11.

Thomson Reuters Stock Down 0.9 %

Thomson Reuters Profile

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $119.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of $91.55 and a 12-month high of $121.75. The company has a market cap of $57.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.17, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.50.

(Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.