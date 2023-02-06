Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 1,105 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Metis Global Partners LLC decreased its position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in CGI by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Wealthsimple Inc. purchased a new position in CGI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in CGI in the third quarter worth $177,000. Lincluden Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of CGI by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 76,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in CGI by 6.0% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

Get CGI alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on CGI from C$135.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on CGI from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday.

CGI Stock Performance

GIB opened at $91.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.83. CGI Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.23 and a 1 year high of $91.50.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. CGI had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About CGI

(Get Rating)

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.