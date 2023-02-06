Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 1,276 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Blackstone in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Blackstone by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 204.9% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 372 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total value of $4,014,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 350,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,130,001.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,919,939 shares of company stock worth $161,900,196 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $97.13 on Monday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $138.29. The company has a market cap of $68.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.38.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 18.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on BX. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.33.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Featured Articles

