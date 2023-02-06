Metis Global Partners LLC Boosts Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in CoStar Group by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,913,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,140 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter worth about $101,893,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,166,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,218,260,000 after buying an additional 1,424,212 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in CoStar Group by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,477,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,764 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in CoStar Group by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 6,874,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

CoStar Group Stock Down 4.3 %

CoStar Group Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $76.58 on Monday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $85.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.05, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 15.36.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

