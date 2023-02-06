Metis Global Partners LLC Invests $479,000 in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 106,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its position in shares of Gerdau by 852.7% in the third quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 3,210,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873,609 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gerdau by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,145,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,984 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Gerdau by 705.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,758,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415,672 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Gerdau during the 1st quarter worth about $10,389,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Gerdau by 28.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,870,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,180,000 after buying an additional 1,517,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

GGB stock opened at $6.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.56. Gerdau S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $6.66.

Gerdau Announces Dividend

Gerdau ( NYSE:GGB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Gerdau had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 30.08%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.404 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.87%.

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

