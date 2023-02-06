Metis Global Partners LLC Has $542,000 Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Metis Global Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,723 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KNX. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.3% during the second quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.9% during the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.2% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 22,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 9.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.06.

NYSE KNX opened at $62.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.47 and a 200-day moving average of $52.69. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $64.35.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

