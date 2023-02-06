IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 2,957 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,773 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $215.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.30. The stock has a market cap of $134.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $238.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

