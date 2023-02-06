Metis Global Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Metis Global Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,545 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Voya Financial by 22.1% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 78,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Voya Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 39,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period.

NYSE VOYA opened at $69.39 on Monday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $56.20 and a one year high of $73.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VOYA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Voya Financial from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Voya Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Voya Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.64.

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

