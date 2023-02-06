TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Purchased by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 2,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in TransDigm Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $713.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $648.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $613.04. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $499.63 and a 52-week high of $733.47. The stock has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a PE ratio of 53.09, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.28. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.95% and a negative return on equity of 29.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TDG. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $735.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on TransDigm Group from $801.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $735.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $700.00.

Insider Activity

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total value of $4,032,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,367,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total transaction of $4,032,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,367,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total transaction of $13,348,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,341,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $25,866,810. 7.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

