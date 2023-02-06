Metis Global Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Metis Global Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 64,777,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,558,000 after buying an additional 2,523,244 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 39,378,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964,780 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 27.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,146,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,376 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,897,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,361,000 after purchasing an additional 429,393 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,209,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,591,000 after purchasing an additional 187,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,780.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $78,995.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,902 shares in the company, valued at $787,436.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,780.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JCI opened at $65.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.71. The stock has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $70.21.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 76.09%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.