Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 246 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,160,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $760,413,000 after purchasing an additional 949,408 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Equifax by 1,392.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,003,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $172,030,000 after buying an additional 936,245 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 6.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,546,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,293,245,000 after buying an additional 737,642 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 14.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,650,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $850,060,000 after acquiring an additional 579,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Equifax by 803.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 505,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $92,467,000 after acquiring an additional 449,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $225.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $205.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.74. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.98 and a 1-year high of $243.79.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.08%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EFX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $196.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Equifax from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.13.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

