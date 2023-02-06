Metis Global Partners LLC Cuts Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Metis Global Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HII. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $755,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.9% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.8% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $216.97 on Monday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.20 and a 12-month high of $260.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.60.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($0.09). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.65 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.52%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $259.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.40.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

