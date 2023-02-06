Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 166 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 155.1% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 200.0% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $135,684.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $119.00 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $87.64 and a 52 week high of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.21.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DFS. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.57.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

