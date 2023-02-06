Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 229 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 36,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,329,000 after acquiring an additional 10,883 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 20,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,884,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 153.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total value of $1,470,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:WTW opened at $252.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $248.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.50. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $187.89 and a 1 year high of $258.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 14.32%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WTW. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.36.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

