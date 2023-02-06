Metis Global Partners LLC Has $417,000 Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,783,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,246,000 after acquiring an additional 357,308 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,195,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,568,000 after purchasing an additional 192,608 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 368,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.1% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 361,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,100,000 after buying an additional 11,010 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 57.5% during the second quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 307,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,673,000 after buying an additional 112,170 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MELI opened at $1,187.25 on Monday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $600.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1,275.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.71 billion, a PE ratio of 221.09 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $964.34 and its 200 day moving average is $921.39.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.25. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MELI. BTIG Research increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,130.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,291.50.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

