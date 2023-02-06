Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Shares Sold by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,373 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 19.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,914,046 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $379,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,206 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 120.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,130,111 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $54,132,000 after purchasing an additional 616,516 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,046,637 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $337,807,000 after acquiring an additional 568,343 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Rogers Communications by 37.9% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,043,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $97,731,000 after purchasing an additional 561,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 767,502 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,556,000 after buying an additional 476,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on RCI. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$74.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.31.

Rogers Communications Price Performance

Rogers Communications stock opened at $48.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.23 and a 52-week high of $64.55. The firm has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.00.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.368 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 59.84%.

Rogers Communications Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

