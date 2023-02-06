Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Purchased by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Fortive by 98.2% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Fortive by 197.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 34.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FTV opened at $69.08 on Monday. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $69.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 11.90%. Fortive’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $900,396.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,078,703.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $900,396.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,078,703.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $2,247,945.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,412.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FTV. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.62.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

