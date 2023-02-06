Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Position Decreased by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,258,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,960 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Qiagen by 9,333.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 886,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,428,000 after buying an additional 877,024 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Qiagen by 43.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,134,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,192,000 after purchasing an additional 642,575 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 3,367.0% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 647,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,074,000 after buying an additional 628,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 378.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 681,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,302,000 after acquiring an additional 539,298 shares during the period. 58.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QGEN opened at $49.54 on Monday. Qiagen has a 1 year low of $40.38 and a 1 year high of $51.30. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. Qiagen had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $499.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.99 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on QGEN shares. Oddo Bhf lowered Qiagen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Qiagen from €53.91 ($58.60) to €54.60 ($59.35) in a research report on Friday, November 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qiagen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.80.

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

